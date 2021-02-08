Hotel Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Laurence Meeusen (right) and recruit Tylan Kanady (left), recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, carry a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 2, 2021. Meeusen was recruited out of Frisco, Texas, with Recruiting Substation Dallas in Dallas, Texas. Kanady was recruited out of Dallas, Texas, with recruiting substation Dallas in Dallas, Texas. The purpose of log drills is to promote teamwork among the recuits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

