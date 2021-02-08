Hotel Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Sheldon West, a recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, presses a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 2, 2021. Ledesma was recruited out of Edgemont, South Dakota, with Recruiting Substation Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

