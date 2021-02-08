Hotel Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Omar Bardalesramos, a drill instructor with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, commands recruits to curl a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 2, 2021. The recruits completed as many reps as they could in the slotted time before moving on to the next station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

