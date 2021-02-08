U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Dolan, F-35 Lightning II crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, launches out an F-35 for Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 3, 2021. The addition of the F-35 will showcase what blue can do against low-observable type threats similar to what adversaries are developing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6764417
|VIRIN:
|210802-F-LY743-1004
|Resolution:
|3837x2553
|Size:
|723.01 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT