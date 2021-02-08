F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Dolan, F-35 Lightning II crew chief assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, launches out an F-35 for Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 3, 2021. The addition of the F-35 will showcase what blue can do against low-observable type threats similar to what adversaries are developing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

