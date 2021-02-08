Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 pilots 'punish' blue air [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, taxis for Red Flag 21-3 Aug. 3, 2021. Red Flag takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range, which has the largest contiguous ground space available for military operations, and is home to the most advanced aerial test and training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6764418
    VIRIN: 210802-F-LY743-1005
    Resolution: 4435x2951
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    F-35
    Nellis Air Force Base
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-3
    Red Flag-Nellis

