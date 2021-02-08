Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air [Image 1 of 4]

    F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, F-35 Lightning II pilot assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, performs pre-flight checks before launching to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 3, 2021. Red Flag 21-3 is the first Red Flag exercise where blue air participants will go head-to-head with F-35 Lightning II aggressor pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6764413
    VIRIN: 210802-F-LY743-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    F-35
    Nellis Air Force Base
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 21-3
    Red Flag-Nellis

