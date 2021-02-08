An F-35 Lightning II based at Nellis Air Force Base takes off for Red Flag 21-3 from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 3, 2021. The F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6764415
|VIRIN:
|210802-F-LY743-1002
|Resolution:
|5308x3543
|Size:
|643.54 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 pilots ‘punish’ blue air [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
