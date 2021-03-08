Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6764099 VIRIN: 210803-G-JO805-1009 Resolution: 6922x4620 Size: 4.15 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.