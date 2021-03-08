The crew of Station St. Louis stand in front of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat at the station commissioning, August 3, 2021. Station St. Louis is the first of five new Coast Guard stations to be commissioned in the Coast Guard 8th District Western Rivers Sectors. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6764087
|VIRIN:
|210803-G-ID129-1246
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT