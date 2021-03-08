Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Perrin speaks during the Station St. Louis commissioning, August 3, 2021. Station St. Louis is the first of five new Coast Guard stations to be commissioned in the Coast Guard 8th District Western Rivers Sectors. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Phoenix

