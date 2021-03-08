Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Sector Upper Mississippi commissions Coast Guard Station St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri, August 3, 2021. Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher P. Perrin became the first officer in charge of Station St. Louis. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6764098
    VIRIN: 210803-G-JO805-1008
    Resolution: 5451x3638
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis
    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis
    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis
    Coast Guard commissions new unit in St. Louis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missouri
    St. Louis
    Coast Guard
    commissioning
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT