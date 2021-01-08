NTAG Philadelphia Sailors attend Salute the Troops Night

210801-N-WF272-1255 CHESTER, Pa. (Aug. 1, 2021) Lt. Taylor VanderWoude, from Boston, a medical officer programs recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, salutes during the national anthem at a Philadelphia Union’s soccer game opening ceremony held at the Subaru Park Stadium. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

