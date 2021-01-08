NTAG Philadelphia Sailors attend Salute the Troops Night

210801-N-WF272-1012 CHESTER, Pa. (Aug. 1, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Thierry Sileukameni, left, from Cameroon, Central Africa, and Senior Chief Operations Specialist Andrea Jones, a Philadelphia native, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, man a recruiting setup during the Salute the Troops Night held at the Subaru Park Stadium. The event is an annual celebration of armed forces, organized by an American professional soccer club Philadelphia Union. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

