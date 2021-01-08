210801-N-WF272-1233 CHESTER, Pa. (Aug. 1, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Thierry Sileukameni, from Cameroon, Central Africa, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, presents an American flag during a Philadelphia Union’s soccer game opening ceremony held at the Subaru Park Stadium. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6763885 VIRIN: 210801-N-WF272-1233 Resolution: 3000x1884 Size: 1007 KB Location: CHESTER, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailors attend Salute the Troops Night [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.