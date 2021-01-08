Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors attend Salute the Troops Nigh [Image 6 of 9]

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors attend Salute the Troops Nigh

    CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210801-N-WF272-1163 CHESTER, Pa. (Aug. 1, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Saleem Wanamaker, right, a Philadelphia native, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, helps a child try on an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mark 9 bomb suit helmet during the Salute the Troops Night held at the Subaru Park Stadium. The event is an annual celebration of armed forces, organized by an American professional soccer club Philadelphia Union. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    TAGS

    "navy
    military appreciation
    salute the troops
    NTAG Philadelphia
    Philadelphia Union

