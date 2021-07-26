PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony

A cake is presented during a Space Force Transfer Ceremony for U.S. Space Force Maj. Timothy Locke, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Plans and Programs analyst, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021. The event marked PSAB’s first-ever Airman-to-Guardian transfer, symbolizing a continually growing space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

