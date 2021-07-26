U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Micah Schrotberger, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron network infrastructure noncommissioned officer-in-charge, left, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Maj. Timothy Locke, 378th Air Expeditionary Win g Plans and Programs analyst, right, following Locke’s Space Force Transfer ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021. The event marked PSAB’s first-ever Airman-to-Guardian transfer, symbolizing a continually growing space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 09:46 Photo ID: 6763617 VIRIN: 210726-F-IY571-1185 Resolution: 4148x2765 Size: 1.42 MB Location: SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.