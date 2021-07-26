Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    SAUDI ARABIA

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jody Merritt, Space Operations Command mobilization assistant, addresses guests via a live video feed during a U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021. The event was held for U.S. Space Force Maj. Timothy Locke, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Plans and Programs analyst, and marked PSAB’s first-ever Airman-to-Guardian transfer, symbolizing a continually growing space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    This work, PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

