PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jody Merritt, Space Operations Command mobilization assistant, addresses guests via a live video feed during a U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021. The event was held for U.S. Space Force Maj. Timothy Locke, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Plans and Programs analyst, and marked PSAB’s first-ever Airman-to-Guardian transfer, symbolizing a continually growing space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

