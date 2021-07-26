PSAB’s First-Ever Space Force Transfer Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, places a new Space Force patch for U.S. Space Force Maj. Timothy Locke, 378th AEW Plans and Programs analyst, during Locke’s U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2021. The event marked PSAB’s first-ever Airman-to-Guardian transfer, symbolizing a continually growing space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

