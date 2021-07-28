USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Sea and Anchor

210728-N-KZ419-1119 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Sailors assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) participate in sea and anchor detail prior to pulling into Bahrain, July 28. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

