USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Boat Ops With CTF 56 In The Arabian Gulf

210727-N-KZ419-1556 ARABIAN GULF (July 27, 2021) – Sailors prepare to chock and chain an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during flight operations aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 27. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

by PO3 Dawson Roth