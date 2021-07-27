USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Boat Ops With CTF 56 In The Arabian Gulf

210727-N-KZ419-1178 ARABIAN GULF (July 27, 2021) – Sailors aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) throw a line to Sailors aboard a Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56, during refuel training in the Arabian Gulf, July 27. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

