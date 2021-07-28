Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Sea and Anchor

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210728-N-KZ419-1089 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) – Royal auxiliary landing ship RFA (L3007) passes alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) while transiting the Arabian Gulf, July 28. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 08:27
    Photo ID: 6763564
    VIRIN: 210728-N-KZ419-1089
    Resolution: 5275x3517
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

