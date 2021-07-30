Senior Airman Brandon Ramoin, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional technician, calibrates a RF Wattmeter scale and compares it to a standard power sensor July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXS Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory tests equipment for all the Air Forces Central bases to ensure that they are properly calibrated, providing safe, accurate, reliable and traceable equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 05:58 Photo ID: 6763511 VIRIN: 210730-F-XN600-1621 Resolution: 5520x3640 Size: 10.03 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.