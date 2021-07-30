AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR

Staff Sgt. Matteo Loiero, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional supervisor, certifies pressure standard equipment July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXS Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory tests the accuracy of all the pressure test equipment in the Air Forces Central area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

