Staff Sgt. Matteo Loiero, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional supervisor, certifies pressure standard equipment July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXS Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory tests the accuracy of all the pressure test equipment in the Air Forces Central area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6763507
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-XN600-1618
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
