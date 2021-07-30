Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR [Image 4 of 8]

    AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Matteo Loiero, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional supervisor, certifies pressure standard equipment July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXS Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory tests the accuracy of all the pressure test equipment in the Air Forces Central area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6763507
    VIRIN: 210730-F-XN600-1618
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    This work, AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    calibrate
    electronics
    PMEL
    379th EMXS
    379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron
    test

