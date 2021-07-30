AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR

Senior Airman Brandon Ramoin, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional technician, calibrates a RF Wattmeter scale and compares it to a standard power sensor July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The 379th EMXS Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory produce over 10,000 tested and calibrated items each year, similar to larger Air Force PMEL flights, such as the one at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

