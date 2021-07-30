AUAB PMEL, calibrating the AOR

Senior Airman Jonathan Chong (left), 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional technician, trains Senior Airman Marc Rosales (right), 379th EMXS physical and dimensional technician, how to detect contaminations in an oxygen pressure guage on oxygen test measurement diagnostic equipment July 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. After the gauges are checked for contamination, they are calibrated to ensure they accurately display pressure readings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

