Prep for Garuda Shield 21

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct prejump rehearsals in preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 3, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

