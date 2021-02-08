Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prep for Garuda Shield 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Prep for Garuda Shield 21

    GUAM

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) finish up prejump rehearsals with the 82nd Airborne Division in preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 3, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise intent on increasing airborne interoperability between the U.S. and Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6763443
    VIRIN: 210802-A-HK139-799
    Resolution: 3722x3237
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prep for Garuda Shield 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prep for Garuda Shield 21
    Prep for Garuda Shield 21
    Prep for Garuda Shield 21
    Prep for Garuda Shield 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT