Prep for Garuda Shield 21

Paratroopers from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) finish up prejump rehearsals with the 82nd Airborne Division in preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 3, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise intent on increasing airborne interoperability between the U.S. and Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

