    Prep for Garuda Shield 21 [Image 2 of 4]

    Prep for Garuda Shield 21

    GUAM

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct prejump rehearsals in preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam on August 3, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 03:31
    Photo ID: 6763442
    VIRIN: 210802-A-HK139-767
    Resolution: 3513x5269
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prep for Garuda Shield 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

