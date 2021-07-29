Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up [Image 5 of 10]

    Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Katie Troyer, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, loads a magazine with bullets during a shift change at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The priority mission for the Wolf Pack defenders is to secure installation assets, to include personnel and 5th-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6763266
    VIRIN: 210729-F-SQ280-225
    Resolution: 3749x2499
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Humvee
    machine gun
    M-2
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    Security Forces

