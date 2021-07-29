Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up [Image 4 of 10]

    Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Foster Conner, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, looks into an M-2 .50 caliber machine gun during a shift change at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The priority mission for the Wolf Pack defenders is to secure installation assets, to include personnel and 5th-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6763265
    VIRIN: 210729-F-SQ280-282
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Humvee
    machine gun
    M-2
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    Security Forces

