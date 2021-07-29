Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up

Airman 1st Class Dechawat Record, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, perches on top of a Humvee during a shift change at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The priority mission for the Wolf Pack defenders is to secure installation assets, to include personnel and 5th-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
