Protectors of the Pack: Gearing up

Senior Airman Hayley Reyes and Staff Sgt. Giancarlo Wolfe, 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders, place an M-2 .50 caliber machine gun onto a Humvee during shift change at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2021. The priority mission for the Wolf Pack defenders is to secure installation assets, to include personnel and 5th-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

