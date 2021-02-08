Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Trail of Footprints [Image 7 of 8]

    A Trail of Footprints

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Photo courtesy of Col. Bradley Ward, Recruit Training Regiment Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Ward graduated from Parris Island in 1988 and returned to serve as a drill instructor aboard the depot before making the decision to become a Marine Corps officer.

    (Photo courtesy of Col. Bradley Ward)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6762933
    VIRIN: 210802-M-XU431-006
    Resolution: 5191x3461
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Trail of Footprints [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Bradley Ward

