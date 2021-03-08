Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Trail of Footprints [Image 8 of 8]

    A Trail of Footprints

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Col. Bradley Ward, Recruit Training Regiment Commanding Officer, poses for a photo underneath his drill instructor cover on Parris Island, S.C. August 2, 2021. Ward graduated from Parris Island in 1988 and returned to serve as a drill instructor aboard the depot before making the decision to become a Marine Corps officer.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6762934
    VIRIN: 210802-M-XU431-0007
    Resolution: 3190x4785
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Trail of Footprints [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints
    A Trail of Footprints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Trail of Footprints

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Bradley Ward

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT