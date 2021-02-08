A Trail of Footprints

Photo courtesy of Col. Bradley Ward, Recruit Training Regiment Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Ward graduated from Parris Island in 1988 and returned to serve as a drill instructor aboard the depot before making the decision to become a Marine Corps officer.
(Photo courtesy of Col. Bradley Ward)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6762931
|VIRIN:
|210802-M-XU431-0003
|Resolution:
|4843x3229
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
