    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    Talisman Sabre 2021

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ruby Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, Combined Land Forces Component commander, senior U.S. military officer on the ground for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, gifts a plaque to Australian Army Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood, the Commander of Joint Task Force 660, after culminating Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021.TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S Army Photo by Spc Ruby Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6762926
    VIRIN: 210731-A-RT155-813
    Resolution: 4007x3025
    Size: 983.3 KB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ruby Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Joint Exercise
    Australia
    Ivy Soldiers
    Talisman saber 21

