Talisman Sabre 2021

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, Combined Land Forces Component commander, senior U.S. military officer on the ground for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, gifts a plaque to Australian Army Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood, the Commander of Joint Task Force 660, after culminating Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021.TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S Army Photo by Spc Ruby Torres)

