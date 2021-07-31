Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    Talisman Sabre 2021

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ruby Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, Combined Land Forces Component commander, senior U.S. military officer on the ground for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, congratulates U.S. Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during an award ceremony as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021. U.S. Army paratroopers earned their honorary Australian parachute wings on July 28, 2021, where they conducted a parachute operation to secure “Drop Zone Kangaroo” near Charter Towers, Queensland, Australia. (U.S Army Photo by Ruby Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6762907
    VIRIN: 210731-A-RT155-429
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ruby Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 2021
    Talisman Sabre 2021
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Talisman Sabre 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Joint Exercise
    Australia
    Ivy Soldiers
    Talisman saber 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT