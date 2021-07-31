Talisman Sabre 2021

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, Combined Land Forces Component commander, senior U.S. military officer on the ground for Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, congratulates U.S. Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during an award ceremony as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021. U.S. Army paratroopers earned their honorary Australian parachute wings on July 28, 2021, where they conducted a parachute operation to secure “Drop Zone Kangaroo” near Charter Towers, Queensland, Australia. (U.S Army Photo by Ruby Torres)

