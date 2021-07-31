Australian Army Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood, the Commander of Joint Task Force 660, awards honorary Australian parachute wings to U.S. Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during an award ceremony as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021. U.S. Army paratroopers earned their honorary Australian parachute wings on July 28, 2021, where they conducted a parachute operation to secure “Drop Zone Kangaroo” near Charter Towers, Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners.(U.S Army photo by Spc Ruby Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6762917 VIRIN: 210731-A-RT155-724 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.02 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ruby Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.