    Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Talisman Sabre 21

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ruby Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Jake Ellwood, the Commander of Joint Task Force 660, awards honorary Australian parachute wings to U.S. Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during an award ceremony as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021. U.S. Army paratroopers earned their honorary Australian parachute wings on July 28, 2021, where they conducted a parachute operation to secure “Drop Zone Kangaroo” near Charter Towers, Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners.(U.S Army photo by Spc Ruby Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6762917
    VIRIN: 210731-A-RT155-724
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    4ID
    Joint Exercise
    Australia
    Ivy Soldiers
    Talisman saber 21

