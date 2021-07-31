Talisman Sabre 2021

114 Alaska-based U.S. Army paratroopers with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, receive honorary Australian parachute wings during an award ceremony at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 1, 2021, as a part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. U.S. Army paratroopers earned their honorary Australian parachute wings on July 28, 2021, after they completed a parachute operation to secure “Drop Zone Kangaroo” near Charter Towers, Queensland, Australia. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S Army Photo by Spc Ruby Torres)

