Two 319th Reconnaissance Wing pilots monitor an EQ-4 Global Hawk while it taxis on the runway after its final landing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., July 29, 2021. Due to the EQ-4 being an unmanned aircraft, pilots follow the EQ-4 during take-off and landing to identify potential hazards and serve as its eyes and ears. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6762702
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-IH091-2005
|Resolution:
|6947x4618
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT