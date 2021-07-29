Two 319th Reconnaissance Wing pilots monitor an EQ-4 Global Hawk while it taxis on the runway after its final landing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., July 29, 2021. Due to the EQ-4 being an unmanned aircraft, pilots follow the EQ-4 during take-off and landing to identify potential hazards and serve as its eyes and ears. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 16:05 Photo ID: 6762702 VIRIN: 210729-F-IH091-2005 Resolution: 6947x4618 Size: 1.85 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.