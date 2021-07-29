Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 4 of 9]

    EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Two 319th Reconnaissance Wing pilots monitor an EQ-4 Global Hawk while it taxis on the runway after its final landing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., July 29, 2021. Due to the EQ-4 being an unmanned aircraft, pilots follow the EQ-4 during take-off and landing to identify potential hazards and serve as its eyes and ears. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

