EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time

An EQ-4 Global Hawk touches down on the runway during its final landing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., July 29, 2021. The EQ-4 Global Hawk used the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) to bridge communication in battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

