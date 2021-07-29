An EQ-4 Global Hawk taxis on the runway after landing for the last time at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., 29 July, 2021. The EQ-4 is an older model of the RQ-4 Global Hawk, which is still fully operational and is employed by the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 16:05
|Photo ID:
|6762701
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-IH091-2004
|Resolution:
|8166x4361
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
