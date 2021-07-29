EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time

An EQ-4 Global Hawk taxis on the runway after landing for the last time at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., 29 July, 2021. The EQ-4 is an older model of the RQ-4 Global Hawk, which is still fully operational and is employed by the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

