    EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 1 of 9]

    EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    An EQ-4 Global Hawk hovers over the runway during its final landing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., July 29, 2021. The EQ-4 is an unmanned aircraft that acted as a gateway in the sky to bridge communication in battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 16:05
    Photo ID: 6762699
    VIRIN: 210729-F-IH091-2001
    Resolution: 7527x4627
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EQ-4 Global Hawk lands one last time [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Hawk
    Grand Forks
    Fini Flight
    EQ-4
    Block 20

