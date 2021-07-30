Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Fort Jackson, S.C., recited the Creed of the Drill Sergeant after being named the 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year on July 30, 2021. Twelve competitors from across the nation endured heat, humidity, rain and rough terrain during the week-long competition that was hosted by Fort Jackson.

