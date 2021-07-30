Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Fort Jackson, S.C., gets a hug from his youngest son before the start of the 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year award ceremony July 30, 2021. Burkhalter was named Drill Sergeant of the Year at the end of the week-long event hosted at Fort Jackson.

