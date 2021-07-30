Twelve competitors representing Army Centers of Excellence from across the nation take a break from a Series of round robin events while receiving day and night land navigation instructions for the next competition event July 28, 2021. The week-long event was hosted by Fort Jackson and the title of best of the best was claimed by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter, center, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Fort Jackson. (Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6762477
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-SO154-667
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year
