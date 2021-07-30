Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Twelve competitors representing Army Centers of Excellence from across the nation take a break from a Series of round robin events while receiving day and night land navigation instructions for the next competition event July 28, 2021. The week-long event was hosted by Fort Jackson and the title of best of the best was claimed by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter, center, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Fort Jackson. (Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 12:49
    VIRIN: 210730-A-SO154-667
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Training and Doctrine Command
    DSOY
    Center for Initial Military Training
    U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

