Twelve competitors representing Army Centers of Excellence from across the nation take a break from a Series of round robin events while receiving day and night land navigation instructions for the next competition event July 28, 2021. The week-long event was hosted by Fort Jackson and the title of best of the best was claimed by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Burkhalter, center, a drill sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Fort Jackson. (Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 12:49 Photo ID: 6762477 VIRIN: 210730-A-SO154-667 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.88 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.