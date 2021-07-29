Fort Jackson’s own named 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Staff Sgt. Juan Martinez, a drill sergeant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, V.A, completes a 12-mile ruck march during the 2021 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition hosted by Fort Jackson, July 29, 2021. During the award ceremony, Martinez was the recipient of the 1st Sgt. Tobias C. Meister Award for having the highest score during the physical fitness test event. (Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

