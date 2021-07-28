Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

210728-N-NQ285-1117
ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Justin Boyland, assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals a CH-53E Sea Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) during routine flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 28. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)
07.28.2021
08.02.2021
Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
